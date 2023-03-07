(Video) Unbelievable moment Fernandes begs to be subbed during Anfield slaughter according to Neville

Bruno Fernandes was nothing short of an embarrassment during Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and Gary Neville was hugely critical of one moment during the unforgettable defeat.

Speaking in commentary for Sky Sports, the former defender said (via Metro): ‘Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised asking: ‘Why is it me not coming off?’.

One moment has now been shared online and shows the Portuguese midfielder standing in the centre of the pitch, lifting his arms in frustration towards either the referee or his team’s bench.

Many have assumed this is the moment that the commentator believed he was asking to be removed, whether that’s the case or not – it’s a huge criticism of what was a dismal individual performance.

You can watch the shocking Fernandes moment courtesy of Sky Sports (via @video2169 on Twitter):

