(Video) Every moment of Fernandes’ petulant Anfield strop compiled in sulking highlight reel

Bruno Fernandes came into the match against Liverpool expecting to help his side win the game, instead he ended the match pleading to be brought off the pitch and acting like a total embarrassment.

The Portuguese midfielder all but gave up as the going got tough for his team and instead of acting like a leader and an example for his teammates, their captain sulked and moped around the pitch.

There has been a highlight reel compiled online that shows the 28-year-old acting like a teenager and it’s a damning watch for anyone of a Manchester United persuasion.

Many like to criticise Jordan Henderson at times but no matter the result, the performance or the opposition – you would never see him do anything like this.

You can watch the Fernandes highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @video2169 on Twitter):

