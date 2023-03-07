Robbie Fowler says LFC have ‘unorthodox’ star in the squad who’s their ‘most potent weapon’

Mo Salah has come under a lot of fire this term for another perceived drop-off in impact and, ultimately, form.

As Robbie Fowler rightly noted in his interview with The Athletic, however, it’s hard to separate such perspectives from the ludicrously high standards the ‘unorthodox’ 30-year-old has previously set in the famous red shirt.

“Mo’s stats are unbelievable. It’s not just the number of goals, it’s the incredible rate at which he’s got them. It’s all about standards,” the former Red told the publication.

“He’s set such ridiculously high ones in the past that when there’s a slight drop-off people are quick to question him.

“But he’s still leading the way. He’s still the most potent weapon. It’s hard to do what he’s done so consistently at the highest level for so long. He’s effectively a right-sided attacker rather than a striker. He’s unorthodox, but he’s uniquely brilliant.”

‘Unorthodox’ indeed being the operative word for a man who Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly issued glowing reviews of whilst simultaneously, and rightly, insisting that his start forward isn’t a striker.

READ MORE: James Pearce slams ‘nonsense’ transfer verdict in scathing online response to Liverpool fan

READ MORE: Gary Neville fires latest shot in Carragher feud and threatens: “There’s more my friend!”

Viewed through that specific prism, what the Egyptian has achieved at Anfied is nothing short of astonishing.

We’ve had an unbelievable winger pairing in Salah and the recently departed Sadio Mane but the fact the former’s numbers are comparable to the likes of Ciro Immobile, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski is something that simply isn’t talked about enough.

It’s a huge shame that, beyond the borders of Merseyside, the No.11 is perhaps not afforded the correct level of acclaim his achievements merit, though you’ll find no shortage of die-hard Reds more than willing to fly his flag in their place.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!