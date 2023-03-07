(Video) Harvey Elliott humbles Garnacho – flooring him with superb sweeping tackle

There were few who would have expected Jurgen Klopp to favour Harvey Elliott over Stefan Bajcetic for our game with Manchester United but seeing the performance of our No.19, there will be even less people who were upset with the decision now.

One such instance of the 19-year-old shining in our 7-0 victory came when he faced up Alejandro Garnacho, flying in to sweep the ball away the Madrid-born attacker and leaving him in a pile on the floor.

It was a truly humbling experience for the Old Trafford prospect and seeing the glare that the boyhood Red gave him as he was substituted off the pitch, showed that our man really enjoyed it too!

There are few players who forget their first experience of Anfield and it’s safe to say that the 18-year-old will never forget his.

You can watch the Elliott tackle on Garnacho courtesy of Sky Sports (via @mightyredsx on TikTok and @LunihanV1 on Twitter):

Garnacho getting bodied by Harvey Elliott, things you love to see 😭 pic.twitter.com/G1f5mBe36V — Lunihan (@LunihanV1) March 6, 2023

