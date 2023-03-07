James Pearce slams ‘nonsense’ transfer verdict in scathing online response to Liverpool fan

Being a journalist on Twitter can be an immensely rewarding experience thanks to fan interactions.

However, it’s also hardly breaking any new ground to suggest there’s a bit of a dark side (to put it mildly) to the online world when it comes to disagreements over Liverpool’s transfer activity (or lack of), as the Athletic’s James Pearce discovered once again.

The former Liverpool Echo reporter issued a scathing reply to one fan’s (@NotoriousLFC) tweet after labelling the need for a complete overhaul ‘nonsense’.

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ So you’d replace the front three, the keeper and the back four would you? Obviously some major changes coming this summer (need 2/3 CMs, another CB and possibly a back up attacker) but ‘a complete overhaul’ is nonsense. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 6, 2023

We need a CB, decent backup RB, LB if Tsimikas goes as rumoured, 3 MFs, backup keeper if Kelleher goes as rumoured. Arguably another attacker as well with Firmino going and Jotas injury record. I would call that a complete overhaul yes. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) March 6, 2023

To be completely fair to the journalist, the signing of a few midfielders, a centre-half and, potentially, a forward to replace Bobby Firmino wouldn’t technically be considered a ‘complete overhaul’.

Nonetheless, let there be no doubt that this transfer strategy would represent something akin to an overhaul, with Jurgen Klopp’s men embarking on what many hope will be a fresh and equally successful second era.

As a forward line of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah demonstrates, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the future of this Liverpool side.

Investment, thus, has to be an absolute priority to get us back to our consistent best and challenging for top honours.

