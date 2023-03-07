(Video) Keane and Neville’s sniggers during Souness prediction comes back to bite them

There are always plenty of predictions flying in when Liverpool and Manchester United face off but the way in which Roy Keane and Gary Neville reacted to Graeme Souness’, was nothing short of disrespectful.

Ahead of the game at Anfield, our former captain said on Sky Sports: “I fully expect them [Liverpool] to turn up today, it’s a long time since I’ve been this confident about a Liverpool win against [Manchester] United.”

READ MORE: (Video) Unbelievable moment Fernandes begs to be subbed during Anfield slaughter according to Neville

When the camera panned to the two ex-Old Trafford stars, their smiles and laughs make for splendid viewing now and, thanks to Copa 90 on TikTok, the transition from the grins to the grief on the face of the former right-back – is beautiful.

The Scot was entitled to his opinion and it ultimately proved to be right, perhaps next time his fellow pundits will think before they laugh.

You can watch the video of Souness, Keane and Neville courtesy of Sky Sports (via @copa90 on TikTok and @Mxhbappe on Twitter):

Ive seen it all🤣🤣🤣 Superhero on a Souness edit pic.twitter.com/3ahbpa8NpY — ° (@Mxhbappe) March 6, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!