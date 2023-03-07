‘Insane’ – Klopp in disbelief over what 30-year-old LFC star did in 83rd minute of United rout

Jurgen Klopp has praised Mo Salah for his ‘insane’ goal record at Liverpool as the 30-year-old made another entry into the record books on Sunday.

The Egyptian’s second strike in the Reds’ 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United, which came in the 83rd minute of the contest, was his team’s sixth on the day, but it was very much noteworthy for a different reason.

It was his 129th top-flight goal for the Merseyside club, which made him our all-time leading scorer in the Premier League – one clear of Robbie Fowler’s previous milestone (LFC official website).

Klopp was unsurprisingly beaming with Salah and indeed the Liverpool team as a whole following Sunday’s emphatic victory.

As per BBC Sport, the Reds manager sang the Egyptian King’s praises after the match, proclaiming: “129 goals, that is insane. What an unbelievable number. He is a special player. We appreciate him now but in the future people will look back and be wow, we witnessed something really special.

“It was all top performances today. That is very important for us – 13 games to come? A lot of points to go for. Tonight it was perfect.”

There’s been a school of thought in some quarters that Salah has struggled this season (as highlighted by The Daily Mail), but the numbers tell a very different story.

His brace against United took him to 22 goals for the campaign, making him our top scorer by a distance (Transfermarkt).

In five full seasons at Anfield prior to 2022/23, he had never scored fewer than 23 goals in a single term (Transfermarkt), and barring a total collapse in form over the coming weeks he’ll sail through that figure again.

You only need to look at the names of those sitting just behind Salah to get an idea of just how big an accomplishment it is to have become Liverpool’s most potent Premier League marksman – not even the likes of Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Sadio Mane can match him (LFC official website).

Klopp’s quite right in saying that, as much as we appreciate the Egyptian King now, we’ll only fully realise just how extraordinary a player he has been once he eventually departs the Reds

