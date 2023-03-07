‘Does not excuse’ – LDSA and Spirit of Shankly react to UEFA’s refund plans after Paris ‘fiasco’

Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) have released a joint statement in response to UEFA’s intentions to refund all Reds supporters who attended last year’s Champions League final, as per the latter’s official website.

While the two organisations have welcomed that move from European football’s governing body, they still believe it does not absolve Aleksander Ceferin and co from accountability over what happened in Paris.

As per a report from the Liverpool ECHO, SoS and LDSA made this joint statement: “Spirit of Shankly and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association welcome today’s announcement from UEFA that they are to refund all Liverpool FC ticket holders who attended the Champions League final in Paris in May 22.

“This unprecedented move is the result of tireless work, alongside FSE and Ian Byrne MP, to hold those responsible for the catastrophic events in Paris. With a promise to reimburse supporters, UEFA have gone some way to acknowledging their part in the fiasco.

“But it does not excuse UEFA, exempt them from criticism or lessen the need for them to implement all of the recommendations made by the Independent Inquiry. We will work alongside LFC and publish details once we know how and when refunds will be processed.”

READ MORE: UEFA to refund all Liverpool fans for UCL final horror show in further £3m admission of guilt

READ MORE: John Henry breaks silence on Liverpool’s transfer plans as summer window picture develops

As SoS and LDSA rightly point out, UEFA have at least taken some steps towards acknowledging their role in what happened at the Champions League final, but their slate is most certainly not wiped clean purely with the refund plans.

No matter how much they might hand back in monetary terms to Liverpool fans who were treated appallingly on the night, it won’t make up for the long-term trauma endured by supporters after such a harrowing – and preventable – experience.

Lessons need to be learned by European football’s governing body, and from the authorities tasked with the running of such showpiece sporting occasions, so that the horrific scenes in Paris last May are never repeated.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!