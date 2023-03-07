(Video) New footage shows just how nervous Man United’s players look before 7-0 humiliation

The record-matching 7-0 defeat Liverpool inflicted upon their arch rivals – last seen before the second World War – won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

It was notable, however, despite all of Gary Neville’s gloating in the pre-match buildup that Bruno Fernandes and Co. didn’t seem to particularly fancy the challenge ahead either as they made their way out onto the pitch for a warmup.

Hopefully, this result can be a springboard for the Reds to claw their way back into the top four and a cataclysmic event that sends Manchester United tumbling in the opposite direction.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube account: