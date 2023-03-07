(Image) Manchester United star touches ‘This Is Anfield’ sign before 7-0 thrashing; he’s a boyhood Red

Amongst touching silverware before a game has started, tapping the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign is perhaps equally inadvisable.

Boyhood Liverpool fan Wout Weghorst (CaughtOffside) – now featuring for arch rivals Manchester United – couldn’t quite help himself, however, and was spotted tapping the fabled item on his way to the Anfield turf.

On another day, away from the Old Trafford-based outfit, he might have been thrilled to see the Reds humiliate Erik ten Hag’s men by seven goals without reply.

It’s just a shame he was on the pitch for our opponents!

You can catch the image below, courtesy of LFCTV (via Reddit user u/studgebro):