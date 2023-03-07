‘Behave yourself’ – Neville hits back at Jamie Carragher after Liverpool legend’s latest dig

Gary Neville has hit back at Jamie Carragher following the Liverpool legend’s latest dig at his Sky Sports colleague.

The two had been sparring verbally ever since the Reds’ 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United, with the Liverpudlian piling it on by tweeting (via @Carra23) that the 48-year-old had ‘cried off’ from appearing on MNF last night.

The former Red Devils player did not take too kindly to that accusation and wasted little time in firing the latest shot in this rather hilarious feud.

In response to the aforementioned tweet from Carragher, Neville retorted (via @GNev2): “Behave yourself! Never meant to be on as you well know you 🤡! I will be relaxing looking forward to watching you eulogise over a team you’ve killed for 2 months..”

One thing has become very clear from the last couple of days – the Liverpool icon is well able to wind up his broadcasting colleague, who is never slow to take the bait!

You can view the ex-Man United defender’s reply to Carra below (@GNev2 on Twitter):