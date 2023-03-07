(Video) Salah intervention stops Nunez sending-off as Shaw tries to elicit punch from LFC ace

Darwin Nunez has shown on several occasions that his chaotic side is a reason to love him but also something that can result in a red card, like Joachim Andersen found out, but Mo Salah was thankfully on hand to stop any repeats of this against Manchester United.

With the Uruguayan being sent off in his third competitive appearance for the Reds, it’s fair to assume that his teammates may not have fully understood his relatively short temper yet but now this case is different.

The Egyptian King saw our No.27 clash with Luke Shaw and wanted to ensure that the team didn’t see red in the same way his mate looked like he was about to.

This intervention from the 30-year-old was crucial as it really calmed down the former Benfica man, you can also see the bench prepare to go and intervene too as they now all understand that they can’t allow our striker to be sent off again.

You can watch the video of Salah and Nunez courtesy of Sky Sports (via @Salah439529861 on Twitter):

