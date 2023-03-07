(Video) How Salah got the ultimate revenge for cynical Martinez elbow and embarrassed the defender

Mo Salah was back to his impervious best against Manchester United and one key moment in the first-half of the game may have just helped fire him up enough so that he could go on and break our Premier League scoring record.

Lisandro Martinez thought he was being clever when he flung his arm into the face of our Egyptian King but when no foul was given against the Argentine, it seemed to set a fire burning within our winger.

Thanks to this clip shared on social media, the transition from cynical elbow to the Old Trafford man soon scrambling on the floor as he failed to stop our No.11 from setting up Cody Gakpo’s second – is brilliant.

He came to Anfield billed as a butcher and left Merseyside off the back of a 7-0 defeat, having been humiliated personally and with his knives firmly blunted thanks to the brilliance of our 30-year-old phenomenon.

You can watch the video of Salah and Martinez courtesy of Sky Sports (via @StanSalah11 on Twitter):

