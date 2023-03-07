‘UEFA should…’ – Simon Hughes reacts to governing body’s decision to refund Liverpool fans

The Athletic journalist Simon Hughes has questioned UEFA’s decision to refund all Liverpool supporters who attended last year’s Champions League final, believing it should have applied to everyone who was at the game.

European football’s governing body announced on their official website (UEFA.com) that ‘Refunds will be available to all fans with tickets for gates A, B, C, X, Y and Z where the most difficult circumstances were reported’.

Their statement added that ‘the special refund scheme covers all of the Liverpool FC ticket allocation for the Final’, also declaring their intentions to refund the club’s supporters the ‘total value’ of tickets purchased.

However, Hughes was highly critical of UEFA’s decision to only reimburse Reds supporters who were in Paris that night, insisting it should be extended to anybody who was in attendance.

He stated (via @Simon_Hughes__ on Twitter): “UEFA should be refunding anyone who attended the Champions League final. It wasn’t just Liverpool fans who suffered. Real Madrid too. And sponsors. And dignitaries.

“By refunding Liverpool fans only, it signals to the rest of the world it was a Liverpool exclusive problem. Which isn’t true. The independent report shows they were attempting to do this from the moment the kick off was delayed.

“Statement suggests some Real fans “who meet criteria” as well as neutral supporters who went through UEFA will be eligible. Personally feel anyone who attended the event should be invited to apply. The whole thing was a waste of everyone’s time.”

Hughes is exactly right to call for everyone to be refunded after the disgraceful scenes in and around the Stade de France last May. As he correctly point out, it wasn’t just our supporters who suffered that night.

In the aftermath of the final, Real Madrid demanded answers as to why the disturbing scenes arose, highlighting the appalling treatment of match-going spectators (via The Guardian).

The journalist also raises a valid point in saying UEFA’s decision to solely refund Liverpool fans sends out a signal that the problems were fully applicable to Reds supporters.

That line of communication from European football’s governing body won’t help to dispel any erroneous agenda from other parties who might wrongly insist on laying the blame on our doorstep.

Fair play to Hughes for his take on the matter. At least it’s an acknowledgement from Aleksander Ceferin and co that their organisation messed up horrendously, but it doesn’t go far enough.

