(Video) United fan’s angry Christmas Tree rant at Mo Salah during watchalong earns swift Twitter suspension

Mo Salah is a beloved figure in the red half of Merseyside for myriad reasons, though his success has put something of a target on his back when it comes to opposition fans and commentators – as has been the case with all the greats of the game.

A bit of fan banter here and there is understandable, however, we must always draw a sharp line in the sand when hate-filled commentary enters discourse on any platform.

Fortunately, Twitter was quick to suspend one Manchester United supporter from its service after becoming aware of the individual in question’s despicable rant during a watchalong of the 7-0 win, which had come in response to a photo the Egyptian put up of his family in front of a Christmas tree back in 2021.

It goes without saying that this kind of appalling behaviour – regardless of who it’s aimed at – is absolutely unacceptable and should have no part in any sport or general walk of life.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Andre_Heaton’s tweet: