(Video) Watch what van Dijk did to send Fernandes crying to the referee after Liverpool’s seventh goal

Bruno Fernandes provided everything you’d hate to see from your captain during Liverpool’s mammoth 7-0 victory over Manchester United and one thing that Virgil van Dijk did managed to tip him over the edge.

Following Bobby Firmino scoring our seventh goal of the evening and the Portuguese midfielder spending most of the second-half walking around and throwing his hands in the air, our No.4 provoked him that little bit more.

Flicking the ball up into his hands, the Dutchman then booted it so high that it must have nearly hit the top of our Main Stand.

The ability to then watch Erik ten Hag’s skipper then run away crying to the referee and asking him to caution our No.4, makes everything that little bit sweeter.

You can watch van Dijk antagonising Fernandes courtesy of Sky Sports (via @CF_Compss on Twitter):

What a little crying bitch Bruno is 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/whYiLnSEsI — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) March 6, 2023

