(Video) van Dijk’s flabbergasted reaction to Salah’s record-breaking Liverpool goal

Mo Salah now stands alone on top of Liverpool’s Premier League goal scoring tree and that’s enough to blow anyone away, including Virgil van Dijk whose on-field reaction to the record-breaking goal was brilliant.

As our Egyptian King saluted the Kop after his second goal of the evening against Manchester United, he turned back to see his centre-half waiting to celebrate with him.

The huge exhaling reaction of our No.4 was perhaps the perfect way to sum up the feat his mate had just achieved.

The 30-year-old will forever be remembered as a club legend and the greeting he received from another man who will likely be held in similarly high regard, shows how appreciated he is by players and fans alike.

You can watch van Dijk’s reaction to Salah (from 13:19) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

