(Image) Weghorst comically blames van Dijk for ‘This is Anfield’ sign touch amidst United backlash

Wout Weghorst found himself in hot water with Manchester United fans as tunnel camera footage from his side’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool showed him touching the famous ‘This is Anfield’ sign and now the forward has spoken out on the issue.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 30-year-old wrote: ‘From the national team I know that Virgil always touches the sign, the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up’.

To try and twist this backlash back onto Virgil van Dijk is quite a poor showing from the man on loan from Championship side Burnley and shows his desperation to claw back some respect amongst the Old Trafford crowd.

The Dutchman may well be lucky that so many of his teammates embarrassed themselves at Anfield during their humiliation at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, that this may soon be brushed under the carpet and forgotten.

You can view the full statement from Weghorst via his Instagram account, on his stories:

