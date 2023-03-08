(Photo) John Aldridge brilliantly trolls Man United ace on visit to Anfield

John Aldridge enjoyed trolling one Manchester United player on a recent visit to Anfield.

The Liverpool legend was at the stadium for an Alzheimer’s Society event, and he couldn’t help but poke fun at Wout Weghorst.

The Dutch striker was caught on camera touching the iconic ‘This Is Anfield’ sign as the Red Devils walked out for kick-off ahead of their 7-0 thrashing by the Reds last Sunday.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to try and pass it off as an attempt to wind up international colleague Virgil van Dijk (via Empire of the Kop), but clearly it didn’t have the desired effect as far as the United player was concerned.

Aldridge took the opportunity to banter the on-loan forward by tweeting a photo of him appearing to wipe the sign with a cloth, along with the caption: “At an @alzheimerssoc event at Anfield. Just getting rid of Weghorst’s finger prints folks!! They don’t belong here”

Opportunistic brilliance from the former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland marksman!

You can view that image below, courtesy of @Realaldo474 on Twitter:

At an @alzheimerssoc event at Anfield. Just getting rid of weghorst,s finger prints folks!!They don’t belong here😉👍ynwa pic.twitter.com/IgKEnjuVQz — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) March 8, 2023

