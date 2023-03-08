BBC pundit labels 7-0 victory a ‘freak’ result & makes Liverpool claim fans may not agree with

Liverpool supporters will never forget our 7-0 victory over Manchester United, not just because of the result but because of the season that it has come within but one BBC pundit has said that the Reds are far from back to their best.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton said: “I think we have been waiting for Liverpool to look more like themselves for most of this season. Do I think Liverpool have cracked it? Absolutely not. I think it was a bit of a freak”.

It seems like a typically divisive comment from the former Norwich City forward and despite it being worded very provocatively, there are certainly elements of truth in the statement that he is making.

READ MORE: ‘What an honour’ – James Milner reflects on being awarded his MBE

The result being a freak is true as we hardly expect to see Jurgen Klopp’s side score seven goals every game and so, this makes the scoreline an anomaly but certainly not the performance level or the result.

As for us ‘cracking it’, consistency is absolutely key for us and that all stems from confidence and results – so we certainly can’t say we’ve turned a corner yet but our last five league results have been hugely positive.

We can take a lot from scoring so many times past Erik ten Hag’s team but the most important game is always the next one and so we have to show that this good form isn’t a blip and that we are firmly back to winning ways once again, by beating Bournemouth.

