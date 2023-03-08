(Video) Fuming Bellingham shoves Marc Cucurella during fiery post-match confrontation

Jude Bellingham was clearly more than frustrated with his side’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and was seen venting some of those feelings at man-of-the-match Marc Cucurella after the full-time whistle.

The 19-year-old had to be guided away from the incident in question following a game in which some controversy had been injected.

“From where I was it looked like he was pretty close and I’m not sure what more he can do with the hands,” the teenager told BT Sport (via Eurosport) in reference to the retaking of one Blues penalty.

“It’s a yard or two away, but I don’t want to get in trouble.

“That in itself was disappointing and the fact they have had a retake is a joke. For every penalty, especially when he has such a slow run-up, there is going to be people encroaching into the box by a yard or so, but that’s the game I suppose. He made the decision and we have to live with it.”

Whilst we’ve no doubt the former Birmingham City will regret letting his emotions get the better of him in that instance, it’s a moment that should be quickly overlooked and forgotten in light of his relative youth.

Ultimately, we’ve seen plenty of passionate senior stars lose their heads in similar circumstances, so there’s no reason why Bellingham should be vilified any more.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan (@MikelllV3) footage shared online by @BellinghamShow