‘What an honour’ – James Milner reflects on being awarded his MBE

James Milner has represented Liverpool more than any other club in his long career and his services to the sport and to charity were honoured, as he was awarded an MBE at Windsor Castle.

Taking to his Twitter account after the ceremony, the 37-year-old wrote: ‘What an honour to receive an Mbe today. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me on my football journey and all the people who have supported the @JM7Foundation allowing us to donate over £1.25million and counting to amazing causes’.

Some may not realise that the James Milner Foundation has raised so much money for these amazing causes too and it’s yet another show of the brilliant person that our vice captain is.

With his current contract set to end at the close of this campaign, it’s still not known if our No.7 will be at Anfield next season, although it does seem to be slightly more likely that he will be handed another year on Merseyside.

Whether this is his final season or not though, there’s no doubting the impact that the Leeds-born veteran has had on our club and he is a huge figure within the dressing room – something Jurgen Klopp has been keen to ensure remains within his club.

As his glittering career comes to a close, there will no doubt be many awards sent his way but for now – our utility man will be determined to show there’s plenty of life in him yet and will be wanting to play as much football as possible.

