Klopp adamant £180,000-a-week player is finally ‘back’; could catapult Liverpool to top four finish

It’s been a tough campaign for many members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and he’s had to juggle players being out of form alongside fitness issues but the result against Manchester United showed that one man, in particular, could be back to his former self, which bodes well for the club’s top four hopes.

Speaking after our victory over Manchester United (via the Reds’ official website), the manager said: “Hendo didn’t start the last game, what a performance tonight, absolutely incredible, and Fab is back.

“Last line is in a better moment as well so it’s like it has to be. How I said, we have to make these results count with the result of the next game. That’s what we try.”

Fabinho has probably struggled more than anyone else within the squad this season and many had written him off already but the Brazilian pulled off a huge performance in our 7-0 humiliation of Erik ten Hag’s team.

The man on a reported £180,000-a-week (according to Capology) being back to his best would be huge, and you can tell from the words of the boss that he seems to think we are nearing our impervious best in the middle of the park.

The improvements among our senior performers could be the difference-maker when it comes to closing the gap to the top four and warding off the threats posed by the likes of Brighton and Newcastle United.

It’s set to be a summer of transition within that position and so there will be a lot of change happening over the coming months but the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and our No.3 are all likely to be solid options next year too and having them back in form would be huge.

With at least a couple of new midfielders set to walk in through the doors of the AXA training centre, having that valuable experience around at the club to impart upon younger heads can only be a positive.

