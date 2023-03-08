Liverpool just handed magnum injury boost ahead of Bournemouth encounter; could swing top four battle

With Liverpool’s newest additions to the forward line in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo starting to build a frightening understanding – if the seven-goal mauling of Manchester United is anything to go by – things can only get better for the club’s attacking prospects.

The reintroduction of both Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota to the matchday squad has added yet further quality to a forward line really hitting its stride of late and news that Luis Diaz could also soon reenter the fray will be highly welcomed by the Anfield faithful.

Colombian journalist Diego Rueda tweeted the claim online, noting that the former Porto man could be back in time for our upcoming meetings with Bournemouth and Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal and it’s been abundantly clear that his dynamism has been a big miss from a side previously lacking in legs.

With Nunez excelling on the left-hand side of the pitch, however, and Gakpo enjoying a new lease of life closer to goal, it does complicate our No.23’s return.

The prospect of competition for places in the front-three isn’t something to sniff at, of course, given the hurdles ahead when it comes to securing top four qualification.

If Diaz can enjoy a similar impact on the second-half of the season as was the case when he first joined for our quadruple push, he could yet be the difference when it comes to maintaining our place in Europe’s premier competition.

