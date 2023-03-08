Liverpool plot ‘huge’ offer for PSG star who wants summer move – report

It looks set to be a summer of change at Anfield and particularly within our midfield, as it appears that one man who has previously been linked with Liverpool is now firmly back on the list of possible signings.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool have joined Premier League rivals in the race for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot as they plot a midfield overhaul this summer… rivals Man City and Man United are [also] chasing Rabiot, 27, as he prepares to leave Juventus when his contract expires in June…

‘Sources close to Rabiot have revealed he wants a “huge” contract in order to cash in on his free agent status’.

Adrien Rabiot is rather well-known around Europe, having won league titles with both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in recent years and it seems that the 27-year-old is ready to make another move.

With his contract in Italy set to end this summer, it seems that the Premier League is the next location for the Frenchman but whether it will be Merseyside or Manchester remains to be seen.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to replace the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and possibly James Milner, so he will need a mixture of experience, marquee, cheaper and prospective signings to come through the door.

This could be a player that fits the bill in terms of keeping the transfer fee low and bringing quality into the side but his wages are likely to be a bigger concern and something that other interested parties may be able to offer more than ourselves.

There’s going to be so many names touted in the coming months but this could certainly be one to watch.

