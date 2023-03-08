‘Scary’ Liverpool target’s brother may have just confirmed he’s Anfield bound; meetings held with Reds personnel in London – report

Jude Bellingham’s brother, Jobe, has allegedly ‘indicated’ that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is destined for a switch to Liverpool this summer, with meetings having already taken place in London between Reds personnel and the teenager.

This comes courtesy of Jacque Talbot at Football Transfers, with it now being asserted that both club officials and legends are confident of such an outcome taking place.

The England international (described as ‘scary’ by Jermain Jenas during the BBC’s live commentary of the World Cup) has since been dumped out of the Champions League after the German outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge last night.

READ MORE: John Henry breaks silence on Liverpool’s transfer plans as summer window picture develops

READ MORE: UEFA to refund all Liverpool fans for UCL final horror show in further £3m admission of guilt

It’s worth pointing out that a deal is far from signed, sealed and delivered, as things currently stand, though it should be taken as a sign of encouragement if the 19-year-old’s family members are indeed convinced about Anfield being the correct next destination.

John Henry will, however, have raised some eyebrows in his interview with the Liverpool Echo after reaffirming FSG’s commitment to the club’s policy of sustainability in the transfer market.

Of course, historically there’s always been a bit of wiggle room for the right player (albeit with the help of player sales) and we’d hope some flexibility will be on show this summer when it comes to our hopes of signing one of the most gifted midfielders in world football.

Moving beyond the PR hit of failing to land a player that has seemingly seen our recruitment team avoid alternative options in favour of an ‘all or nothing’ approach, a problem of the significance of our current midfield crisis demands more than light surgery.

Bellingham, then, on that basis, should be considered an absolute must – a line in the sand we hope Jurgen Klopp and his new sporting director (whomever that may be) will draw.

