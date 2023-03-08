‘Priority’ Liverpool target now wants out of current club; ‘prefers’ Anfield transfer in the summer – report

Liverpool have been handed yet another summer transfer boost, according to one report.

Jacque Talbot noted that Mason Mount, valued at £65.4m according to Football Transfers’ valuation and who is considered ‘a priority target’ for Jurgen Klopp’s men, is said to prefer a potential switch to Anfield.

“Mason Mount, who we revealed is a priority target, prefers a move to Liverpool in the next window. It’s unlikely he will stay at Chelsea, we hear,” the reporter wrote for Football Transfers.

These claims come amid a downturn in form for the England international in recent months during something a mostly difficult period for Chelsea.

A 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund (of which Mount did not play a part due to a bruised pelvis) does indicate that perhaps things could turn around at Stamford Bridge, with European football offering under-fire manager Graham Potter a much-needed lifeline.

That being said, with top quality coming into the midfield in the form of World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez – and potentially further incomings set to grace the department in question beyond that – one can understand why the 24-year-old may be considering pastures new.

With Liverpool comparatively struggling for legs and quality in the middle of the park (albeit, the situation has evolved somewhat in light of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s return to form), Anfield could be an ideal destination.

Given the importance Klopp places on midfielders who can provide challenges as well as dynamism, one might venture that recruiters at L4 will be impressed by the Mount sitting in the 81st percentile for tackles (FBREF) – superior to all our available options in midfield, bar Thiago Alcantara.

A transfer will come down to a lot more than that sole statistic, of course, though it’s an encouraging early sign nonetheless.

