European duo tracking rarely-seen Liverpool gem who Alisson dubbed ‘really talented’ – report

Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga is being tracked by AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, who have both sent scouts to see him in action.

The Brazilian has never made a senior Reds appearance, although he’s featured as an unused substitute in a handful of Premier League and Carabao Cup matches for Jurgen Klopp’s side (Transfermarkt).

He’s also been hailed by his compatriot and positional colleague Alisson, who previously described the youngster as ‘really talented’, as per the official LFC website.

The 20-year-old had a spell on loan at Macclesfield earlier in the season before returning to his parent club following an ankle injury, and he’s since been playing with the Reds’ underage sides.

According to Football Insider, ‘AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are long-term admirers of Pitaluga and they are understood to have sent scouts to watch him in action for Liverpool’s Under-21s against Arsenal on Monday (6 March). They have delivered rave reviews about the rising star keeper.’

READ MORE: ‘We are told’ – Liverpool could snap up versatile Madrid ace for free; Pep Lijnders ‘a big fan’

READ MORE: Liverpool icon accidentally rang wrong player for Anfield transfer in 2001; was already playing for the club

It’d be no surprise if the youngster were to say yes to a potential move to either the San Siro or Wanda Metropolitano, given how the door to the first team has been blocked for him at Anfield.

He might also be eager to try his luck in either Serie A or La Liga, even if he doesn’t get thrown into that level straight away.

From our perspective, though, we might need to tread carefully regarding our goalkeeping options for next season. Adrian looks almost certain to leave once his contract expires in the summer, while Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away (as per GOAL).

That would leave only Harvey Davies – who like Pitaluga has never played for the Reds’ first team (Transfermarkt) – as backup to Alisson, unless a more experienced option is brought in latterly.