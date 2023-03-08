‘We are told’ – Liverpool could snap up versatile Madrid ace for free; Pep Lijnders ‘a big fan’

It looks set to be an entertaining summer for everyone attached to Liverpool as many expect for us to be involved in plenty of incoming transfer business, with another name joining the pool of potential signings.

As reported by Jacque Talbot for Football Transfers: “Elsewhere, there is genuine interest in Marco Asensio.

“The Real Madrid attacker is a free agent in the summer and would represent a cheap option and something of a replacement for the departing Roberto Firmino, though the Spaniard would play as part of a dual No.10 if he was to join.

“Interest is only tentative at this stage and though the Reds have been linked to the player for a number of years, we are told Pep Lijnders is a big fan.”

Marco Asensio could be a solid option to mitigate the probable departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner – as we need some good squad options for the position.

Despite there being a lack of a transfer fee to consider, it’s not hard to expect that the wages in this deal would be considerable – as would the competition be for the Spaniard’s signature.

With experience of winning three European Cups with Real Madrid, the 27-year-old can provide a winning mentality wherever he ends up but Jurgen Klopp could see him as a solid addition alongside someone like Jude Bellingham.

If the reports here that Pep Lijnders is also a big fan are true, then this could go a long way to convincing the boss that we may have found one of the perfect players to come and bolster our ranks.

We’ve seen with the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, that our assistant manager’s influence can be important and so any nod from the Dutchman could go a long way in any possible negotiations too.

