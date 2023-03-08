Liverpool’s summer transfer budget ‘revealed’ as sizeable war chest available; Reds could get boost on top – report

It looks set to be a summer of transition at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be looking to spend more money in this window than he has been able to in previous years, with our budget apparently being revealed.

As reported by football correspondent Jacque Talbot on Twitter: ‘#lfc have a budget for Bellingham. Overall they’ll have about £200m for the summer, then you can account for player sales. Kelleher, Joel Matip and Nat Phillips, who is currently being watched by Hertha Berlin, will go’.

This figure of £200 million will perhaps ease the worries of some who expect that FSG will not be able to finance the midfield options the squad appears in need of in order to replace the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and possibly James Milner.

With Jude Bellingham being the obvious and most widely reported target for the summer, he would take up the majority of any budget we have available but this figure that is reportedly to hand would leave room for more spending elsewhere.

Player sales could boost this further but with it looking likely that Bobby Firmino will also leave Anfield, we can’t really afford too many others to head out of the exit door all at once.

Therefore, we need a good mix of quantity and quality, so our manager and his recruitment team will have a tough job of trying to stretch the money to buy enough players but also spend big on the right level of talent.

It’s going to be a long and busy few months and reports like this don’t really help our bargaining power but it should make for an exciting time within the AXA Training Centre and not to mention on social media.

Let’s just hope that the Reds have Champions League football to offer to any new recruits too!

