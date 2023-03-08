(Image) New Darwin Nunez mural shows the Uruguayan’s growing adoration from Liverpool fans

Liverpool supporters are becoming increasingly well known for decorating urban landscapes with the faces of our heroes and now Darwin Nunez has become the latest man to have his likeness take centre stage,

Thanks to a post shared on Reddit, Russian artist Dimitriy Diaz has shown off his artwork in his native country by uploading a picture of his handiwork and it looks great.

The Uruguayan has been heavily criticised from many outside of Anfield since his arrival but our love and support is quickly being rewarded, with performances like the one against Manchester United.

Let’s hope that as the goals and years keep coming, we see one located near our home stadium in the future too.

You can view the Nunez mural via Reddit user u/Always_lying_Man:

