‘This is the player’s idea…’ – Romano drops fresh claim on £53.5m Liverpool transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has said there is a ‘very good chance’ that one reported Liverpool transfer target could leave his current club in the summer.

However, the Italian added the caveat that Alexis Mac Allister – a player in whom the Reds have shown an interest (Football Insider) – will only be allowed to depart Brighton & Hove Albion for a premium.

Intriguingly, the Argentina midfielder’s father (who’s also his agent) was seen at Anfield recently when Jurgen Klopp’s team took on Real Madrid in the Champions League (Football Transfers).

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing (via Sussex World), the journalist said: “I expect Alexis Mac Allister to have a very good chance to make his top club move in the summer, this is the player’s idea.

“But I’m also sure Brighton will be tough in the negotiations, as always. There are really many clubs following Mac Allister, at this stage everything is premature. I don’t expect him to move for less than €60m.”

It should come as no surprise that the Seagulls want at least €60m (£53.5m) for the World Cup winner, given their penchant for extracting sizeable fees for their prized assets.

The likes of Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma have all been sold on for significant sums (Transfermarkt), so Liverpool can expect to pay top dollar for the 24-year-old if they turn their reported interest into a concrete bid.

It’s interesting that Romano has said ‘the player’s idea’ is to ‘make his top club move in the summer’, as this would appear to contradict a recent claim from Mac Allister himself that he’s ‘enjoying’ himself at Brighton and is ‘not thinking about the future’ (TyC Sports, via Jacques Talbot on Twitter).

With another few months remaining until the transfer window opens again, we can expect to hear plenty more about the future of the in-demand Argentine between now and then.

