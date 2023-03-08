(Image) Rumoured Liverpool away kit for 23/24 emerges with snazzy take on nostalgic colour scheme

A picture of a rumoured Liverpool away kit for next season has emerged online, and it features an interesting take on a classic colour scheme.

Footy Headlines, who are often on point when it comes to kit news, shared an image of a possible away-day design for Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2023/24, which will be the fourth with Nike designs and our 14th with Standard Chartered as the main shirt sponsor.

Similar to another rumour which did the rounds last week (via SPORTbible), this one is green and white, although it marries the two in a much more visually appealing design.

Indeed, the somewhat quartered take on those colours offers a snazzy retro throwback to the Adidas 1995/96 away kit (which evokes memories of a young, bleach-blond Robbie Fowler) and a 2017/18 change strip during the New Balance era.

Of course, whether this will actually be worn by the players next season remains to be seen, but if it does materialise, we’ll have at least one smart shirt to enjoy for 2023/24!

You can check out the rumoured new kit below, courtesy of @Footy_Headlines and shared by @ThePaulMachin on Twitter: