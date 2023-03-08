Alan Shearer claims Liverpool have a player finally ‘firing on all cylinders’

Liverpool fans will be well aware that we have experienced a historic victory over Manchester United and it appears that Alan Shearer was hugely impressed with the performance of one man in particular.

Naming his Premier League team of the week (courtesy of the English top-flight’s official website), the former Newcastle striker selected Cody Gakpo and said: ‘Now starting to fire on all cylinders, adding another two goals. He was too hot for Man Utd to handle.”



It was hard not to notice the huge impact that the Dutchman made during the game against Erik ten Hag’s side and it was comfortably his best one in a red shirt so far, as his development into a Bobby Firmino replacement became even clearer.

Our No.18 dropped deep to help the midfield and continually drag Raphael Varane out of position, leaving space for Mo Salah and Diogo Jota to penetrate the defence in front of David de Gea.

Arriving from PSV as a winger, the 23-year-old has been thrown into the deep-end on Merseyside and had to settle into a side that was hugely struggling with confidence but now seems to be a completely different player in a totally different team.

Let’s hope that his four goals in the last four league starts can be a run that continues, as well as his link-up play in the middle of the pitch and high pressing, as he attempts to replace the seemingly irreplaceable impact of our Brazilian No.9.

