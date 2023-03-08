Solicitors state ‘this does not go far enough’ after UEFA refund scheme for Paris announced

With UEFA announcing that Liverpool fans will be receiving their money back after the Champions League final debacle, one solicitors representing our supporters has said that the claim has not gone far enough.

In an email to all their clients who attended the game, Binghams Solicitors wrote: ‘Whilst we are glad to see UEFA make some progress towards accepting responsibility for the event, this does not go far enough and it is important that you are aware that your claim will continue regardless of today’s announcement from UEFA’.

This will act as peace of mind to many fans who are unsure whether they should accept a refund at this stage, as many expect that they are entitled to more than just the money for their ticket back in their own pocket.

They go onto state that the UEFA refund should be accepted by all fans and that they will continue to work on behalf of everyone who has registered with themselves, to ensure that a bigger compensation is paid out.

Let’s see what happens on that front but it’s good to see that so many people are being represented legally and that this should have some positive financial implications for all those affected by the traumatic events last summer.

When you miss all the build-up, are crammed into small areas, attacked with pepper spray and chased around by police for no reason, there should be repercussions and compensation offered.

You can view the full statement from Binghams Solicitors via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

