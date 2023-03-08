(Video) “They thought Manchester United were back” – Brilliant 5 Live commentary of Liverpool’s 7-0 win

Liverpool supporters will be scrambling to absorb as much content from our 7-0 victory as possible and now the commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live has been shared online too.

The retelling of the unforgettable evening through the voice of John Murray adds even more to the story and a great line after Mo Salah’s record-breaking goal of: “They thought Manchester United were back but Liverpool have trounced them!”, is brilliant.

Thankfully there’s at least seven moments you’d like to hear back and the full 20 minute clip is an absolute joy, as we continue to revel in the remarkable evening at Anfield.

Let’s hope that our next few fixtures can live up to the drama and success that we’re becoming increasingly used to of late.

You can listen to the 5 Live commentary via Raised on Radio on YouTube:

