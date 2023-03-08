(Image) Eagle-eyed LFC fan spots Trent’s brutal mocking gesture to United fans after 7-0 hammering

Everyone attached to Liverpool would have enjoyed beating Manchester United 7-0 but when you’re a Scouse boyhood Red who played the full game – it must make it a little bit sweeter and so Trent Alexander-Arnold certainly had a great time.

Following the victory over our old rivals, our No.66 was apparently spotted celebrating in a way that all of our supporters will love, by raising seven fingers to the fans from Manchester that were situated inside Anfield.

READ MORE: Klopp adamant £180,000-a-week player is finally ‘back’; could catapult Liverpool to top four finish

It has flashes of Fernando Torres showing Old Trafford five fingers during our 4-1 victory in 2009 and can also be seen as a bit of revenge for Gary Neville’s overzealous celebrations in 2006.

In a rivalry such as this one, you have to enjoy the humiliating victories as you never know when they may come again.

That being said, we weren’t alone in suggesting the same after two big victories over our arch rivals last term, so we’ll be careful not to speak too soon!

You can view the image of Trent via Reddit user u/Jabari313:

