(Video) Trent and Robbo have each other howling with impressions of Liverpool teammates

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson had one another howling with laughter with their impressions of some Liverpool teammates.

The Reds duo took on the Make Me Smile challenge for Amazon Prime Video Sport, indulging in a series of tasks in which they each tried to have the other smiling, scoring points if they could manage it.

They began by mimicking a few of their fellow Anfield stars, with their takes on Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson (the bleep machine was needed for him!) proving to be particularly amusing as the two full-backs laughed so hard they struggled to remain on their chairs.

One can only wonder how the aforementioned trio will greet Trent and Robbo the next time they rock up at Kirkby for training!

You can catch the video in full below, courtesy of @primevideosport on Twitter: