(Video) ‘Look how he’s acting’ – Wright slams Fernandes ‘whinge’ at Anfield in honest post-match verdict

Bruno Fernandes has been on the end of a huge amount of criticism following his embarrassing performance at Anfield and now Ian Wright has joined in, as the Manchester United captain continues to be ridiculed.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former Arsenal man said: “Sometimes you go to Anfield and you think you are going to get stuff and don’t get it. Look at his reaction now: he’s having a word with Alisson and arguing with him. Look at where he is and look where the ball is.

“I’m thinking ‘get yourself back in, over here [so he can defend].’ Instead he’s coming over here to speak to Rashford and have some sort of whinge.

“This is the captain. This is the guy who is meant to be leading by example. You look how he’s acting… I was really, really surprised.”

The Portuguese midfielder will have the eyes of the world on his next performance because he was so pathetically childish during his Anfield embarrassment.

It’s all well and good being up for it when you’re winning but when a team needs a leader and you’re wearing the armband, nobody should act the way he did.

You can watch Wright’s comments on Fernandes courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @RL_Comps on Twitter):

looooool Bruno is honestly embarrassing. Ian Wright ripped into him here. pic.twitter.com/KfKZr6B85I — RL (@RL_Comps) March 7, 2023

