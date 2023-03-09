Journalist confirms Bellingham meetings as Real Madrid make their move – Santi Aouna

The return to form of key senior stars for Liverpool – chiefly Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – may offer renewed hope for what outcome the current campaign can deliver.

That being said there should be no illusions held as to the importance of investment this summer – specifically, heavy investment.

Jude Bellingham is the name on every fan’s lips at the time being, with much in the way of reportage indicating that the Englishman will likely end up at Anfield once the next window creaks open.

That all being said, there’s plenty of potential for a spanner or two to be unceremoniously thrown into the works as far as a prospective deal is concerned whilst the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City also lurk nearby (as has been reported by Sports Mole).

Commenting on the latest spate of rumours linking the 19-year-old to La Liga, Foot Mercato journalist broke several updates on the matter on Twitter.

🚨⤵️ ▫️ Calafat et le père de Bellingham ont bien eu RDV au Chelsea Harbour Hôtel ▫️Fan de Zidane, Bellingham rêve de jouer un jour au Real et l’a confié à des coéquipiers du BVB ▫️Lors de la finale 2022, Liverpool / Real,Zidane avait invité dans sa loge le père de Bellingham https://t.co/6b7zOwi19B pic.twitter.com/X9jyaskPCV — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) March 9, 2023

Los Blancos have already shown their hand ahead of a potential showdown with the Reds and Sky Blues, if the online allegations are to be believed.

Most worryingly, however, and in a similar vein to our domestic rivals, they most certainly have the financial tools available to cover both a significant asking price and whatever wage demands Bellingham makes.

We’ve been assured that the former Birmingham City youth prospect isn’t quite as interested in monetary gain as he is in reaching his full potential – a factor that will greatly appeal to Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team, especially in the character check.

Meetings or no meetings and long-term ambitions aside, even if they do indeed match up with Madrid’s, it’s difficult to see how the Bernabeu can provide the teenager the best platform to succeed – at least initially.

Barring the existence of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott, Liverpool have a lack of genuinely exciting long-term options on Merseyside.

Fabinho is 29 years of age of course and should be capable of providing at least a few more years of high-standard football, though the same can’t necessarily be said of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, the pair of which find themselves in their 30s.

Compare that to the current state of affairs in the Spanish capital and it’s clear Carlo Ancelotti’s men have a comparative wealth of young midfield talent.

Perhaps Bellingham could break into the first-team picture quicker than anyone imagines under the Italian’s guidance but one might reasonably point out that he’ll struggle considerably less for a regular supply of minutes up front were he to throw in his lot with Klopp and Co.

