(Video) ‘What it says to me’ – Carragher sounds LFC warning over potential investment at Anfield

Jamie Carragher has issued a warning to Liverpool about the need for ‘expertise’ at boardroom level in the wake of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League exit on Wednesday night.

Ever since the takeover from Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, PSG have spent more than €1.5bn (£1.34bn) on their squad (via Transfermarkt and Football Transfers). However, they’ve yet to win Europe’s premier club competition in that time, reaching the final only once.

The Reds’ owners FSG are open to fresh investment coming in at Anfield, with reports in February that Qatar Investment Authority had been ‘in talks with’ the club (as per Alex Miller on Twitter).

In light of PSG’s vast investment from the Gulf state yielding zero return in terms of European silverware, though, Carragher has warned that any party getting involved with Liverpool needs to have transfer market expertise to go along with significant financial resources.

Speaking on Champions League coverage for Paramount+, the 45-year-old said: “What it says to me, and I’m talking about my own club here – there’s a lot of criticism at times for Liverpool’s ownership, that they need more money, they need Qataris or someone from around the world who’s got unlimited funds.

“It doesn’t mean anything if there’s no expertise in what you’re doing in terms of bringing the right players in. In an ideal world, you’d like owners with lots of money and expertise in the transfer market, and they [PSG] just haven’t got it.”

Carragher is spot-on here. Since the takeover at the Parc de Princes 12 years ago, the French club have reached one Champions League final and won zero, while Liverpool have been in three and triumphed in one.

The money at a club is only as good as the competence of those tasked with investing it wisely.

You can catch the comments from the former Reds defender on Paramount+ below, courtesy of @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter: