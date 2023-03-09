[Video] Ex-England striker claims Klopp wouldn’t want to sign ‘world-class player’ for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t be interested in signing Neymar for Liverpool, according to Darren Bent.

A shock report from 90min last month claimed that the 31-year-old had been offered to the Reds, and indeed several other Premier League clubs, ahead of a possible exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil’s joint-leading scorer of all time also boasts a phenomenal scoring record at club level with 293 in his senior career (Transfermarkt), but he commandeers a prohibitively eye-watering £606,000 per week in wages (Salary Sport).

He’s also earned a reputation for excessive play-acting, a regrettable trait which has been all too regularly displayed over the past few years, and attitude problems away from the pitch.

Bent is insistent that Klopp would not want Neymar at Liverpool due to the quality of forwards already at Anfield.

The former England striker told talkSPORT: “He’s a world-class player but I’m looking at Jurgen Klopp’s perspective and looking at that front three and he’s probably thinking ‘I like the front three I’ve got. They’re organised, they work hard, they score goals. Hmm, probably not’.”

The Reds should steer well clear of signing a 31-year-old who’s on exorbitant wages and so often lets himself down with his dishonest antics.

Like Bent says, the forwards we already have are more than good enough and, crucially, will work for each other and the team rather than letting their ego get in the way.

You can catch the former Spurs striker’s full verdict on Neymar below, courtesy of talkSPORT on YouTube (from 2:37):