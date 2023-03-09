(Video) Stunning new drone footage reveals first look inside Anfeld Road End stand expansion

As the second-half of the season wages on, important work continues behind the scenes to get the revamped Anfield Road End stand ready for the 2023/24 campaign.

New drone footage captured by the Liverpool Echo has offered a sneak peek into the vast space that will await the Anfield faithful ahead of the next campaign when work is due to be finalised.

The idea of adding thousands more passionate Reds to this historic stadium on a weekly basis is a dizzying one and, judging by the Main Stand, it seems like L4 is going to look even more spectacular once the renovations are complete.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Liverpool Echo: