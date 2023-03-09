(Video) Gerrard admits his son is obsessed with £58m LFC player; reveal has Mo Salah giggling

Steven Gerrard’s chat with Mo Salah on ‘the art of goalscoring’ isn’t set to be released on LFCTV GO until 5pm this evening but fans can already catch a tease of the conversation courtesy of Redmen TV on Twitter.

The former Reds skipper is seen admitting to the club’s current all-time top scorer in the Premier League that the Egyptian is his favourite player, thanks in no small part to his son, Leo.

“It has to be you because Leo, my Leo, he’s obsessed,” the ex-Rangers boss said. “He loves you more than me. You’re the only human he loves more than me. I’m second.”

We can’t say we blame him, to be completely honest, in light of all the magical moments our £58m-valued (according to Football transfers) No.11 has provided us over the years throughout the Jurgen Klopp era.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (tune in tonight at 5pm for Gerrard’s chat with Salah) (via Redmen TV):