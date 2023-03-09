Thierry Henry certain £49,000-per-week midfielder is going to Liverpool; Carragher’s face says it all

It seems to be something of an increasingly foregone conclusion that Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is destined to end up at Liverpool, judging by the latest spate of reports and pundit commentary.

Thierry Henry was the latest to add fuel to the fire with his commentary in the wake of PSG’s Round of 16 exit from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, with the 45-year-old claiming that the midfielder ‘wants to play for Liverpool’.

“Thuram, players like that who would love to play for PSG, it adds… you know, like Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool. Everyone knows that, right?” the Frenchman spoke on CBS Sports Golazo (via Reddit).

The former Arsenal man, after noticing his fellow panellist Jamie Carragher’s wry expression, added: “Oh, Carra. Please.”

No one will be celebrating the Englishman’s potential arrival just yet, of course, given that qualification for Champions League football could yet be a decisive factor.

READ MORE: ‘Priority’ Liverpool target now wants out of current club; ‘prefers’ Anfield transfer in the summer – report

READ MORE: Liverpool just handed magnum injury boost ahead of Bournemouth encounter; could swing top four battle

There have been reports to the contrary that are worth highlighting, however, with Christian Falk of BILD making clear that Bellingham wouldn’t be put off by the project in question at Anfield without the availability of premier European football.

Added on top to our offerings, though, one can’t help but feel more reassured about our chances of landing such a high calibre target in the summer.

Perhaps both Henry and Carragher know something we don’t with regard to the future of the £49,000-per-week (according to Salary Sport) star!

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that Jurgen Klopp and Co. can keep the project as attractive as possible by ensuring we’re still playing Champions League football next term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!