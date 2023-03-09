Liverpool close to off-field deal worth £9m+ per year; talks at ‘advanced stage’ – James Pearce

Liverpool are set to secure a lucrative extension to their sponsorship deal with Expedia, according to James Pearce for The Athletic.

The current £9m per year agreement with the online travel company is due to conclude at the end of this season, but it appears that their partnership with the Reds could be extended for another while yet, with an increase on the aforementioned figure potentially being garnered.

Their branding has been visible on the left sleeve of the Merseyside club’s shirts since October 2020, having assumed that particular mantle from Western Union.

Sharing the news via Twitter, Pearce stated: ‘Expedia set to remain as #LFC‘s shirt sleeve sponsor beyond this season. Talks over an extension on improved terms at an advanced stage. Current deal, which expires at the end of this season, is worth around £9m per year.’

In the corresponding article for The Athletic, he elaborated: ‘Discussions over an extension on improved terms have gathered pace in recent months with both parties keen to maintain a partnership which has proved mutually beneficial.’

Sponsorship deals which increase the revenue coming in at Anfield are most welcome, so this news can certainly be viewed as a positive.

As Pearce mentions in his report for The Athletic, Liverpool boasted the third-highest commercial income of all Premier League clubs for the 12-month period up to last May, raking in a cool £247m.

The apparent likelihood of boosting that figure even further from an improved deal with Expedia ought to make our financial position even stronger, which can only be a good thing.

The other positive to that partnership being agreed, along with the continuation of the long-serving Standard Chartered deal, is that it keeps the unwanted spectre of gambling companies’ logos off the iconic red shirt, something which has become far too common a sight in English football.

