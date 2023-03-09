Liverpool now dealt disheartening injury blow as medical staff decide best course of action – report

Luis Diaz is not expected to be involved for Liverpool when they travel to Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick in what is a disappointing blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side, that’s according to Football Insider.

Recent reports have suggested that the Colombian is ready for a return to action against the Cherries and then Real Madrid next week but those hopes have now been quashed with the trip to Manchester City on April 1 now rumoured to be a more appropriate return date for the former Porto man.

Our No. 23 has been out of action since injuring his knee during the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal back in October and although he was on his way back to full fitness towards the end of last year, he suffered a setback during the Reds’ winter training camp in Dubai before Christmas and has remained sidelined since then.

The 26-year-old revealed recently that he was hopeful of featuring for Liverpool at the Bernabeu but the club’s medical department is insisting that no risks should be taken.

Following our trip to the Spanish capital where we’re looking to recover from the 5-2 defeat in the first leg, our clash with Fulham at Anfield has been postponed due to the London club’s involvement in the FA Cup.

It then means that we begin April with the clash against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad.

We can’t wait to see Diaz back in action but fully understand that he should be gradually eased back into the side and only when he’s 100% ready.

