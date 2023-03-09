(Image) Martinez regret clear in delicious new angle of humiliating Salah skill

Lisandro Martinez had an absolutely torrid affair at Anfield as Mo Salah and Co. made life absolutely miserable for their arch rivals at Anfield.

To be fair to Manchester United’s summer signing, he was far from being the sole member of the visitors to not put in a vaguely respectable performance in the second-half of proceedings at L4.

Though, the 25-year-old Argentine will be forced to put up with the image of Mo Salah turning him inside out on the right flank – a moment in which the former’s immense regret can be clearly observed on his features.

Caught in 4k, as they say! In a game that offered very little in the way of reprieve for Erik ten Hag’s men.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit (and originating from LFCTV):