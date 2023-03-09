‘Exceptional’ Real Madrid star hit with seventh injury of the season; doubt for Liverpool game

Real Madrid may need to prepare for the return leg with Liverpool without the services of star striker Karim Benzema.

Diario AS now report (as relayed by Football Espana) that the Frenchman has picked up an ankle concern ahead of their league clash with Espanyol – his seventh issue of the season – and could yet be a doubt for next Wednesday’s Champions League encounter with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The former Lyon man has enjoyed another prolific campaign for Los Blancos, registering 23 goal contributions in 27 games (across all competitions) this term.

Having registered seven goal contributions (six goals, one assist) in as many games against the Reds – including three just in the 5-2 dismantling that took place at Anfield alone – the 25-year-old’s potential absence from the tie in question would be far from devastating news for the visitors.

That being said, a game of such calibre deserves to have the best possible talent available and we certainly won’t be wishing the ‘exceptional’ (in the words of Zinedine, courtesy of Marca) Benzema anything but the speediest of recoveries for our upcoming trip to the Spanish capital.

The striker’s availability aside, we’ll need to up our own game considerably if we’re to overturn the deficit and progress through to the next stage of the premier European competition.

