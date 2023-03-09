Karma comes back to bite Richarlison after previous trolling of Liverpool

Richarlison has been mouthing off in the wake of Tottenham’s Champions League exit, and how karmic it seems after his social media activity amid Liverpool’s defeat in the final of that tournament last year.

As if losing to Real Madrid in the Paris showpiece wasn’t annoying enough, we then had to endure the then-Everton forward tweeting an image of his head imposed onto the body of a bus driver (via @richarlison97).

This seemed to be a snide reference to a pre-match social media rumour that a group of Evertonians created a fake travel company to dupe Reds supporters into booking a coach which never showed up to take them to the French capital in the days prior to the final (Daily Express).

He was quite good at taking digs at Liverpool that week, having also tweeted a GIF of Thierry Henry struggling to suppress laughter (via @richarlison97), as if to imply he was doing the same, in the immediate aftermath of Manchester City pipping us to the Premier League title on the final day.

A friendly reminder here that we came within two matches of an unprecedented quadruple last season while he played in an Everton team which finished 16th and barely avoided relegation.

Richarlison is now learning that the end of the Champions League dream is not such an amusing matter after all.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet TNT Sports after Spurs’ meek exit at the hands of AC Milan last night, he moaned (via Sky Sports): “This season, excuse the word, it’s been s*** because I don’t have minutes, I suffered a little with the injury.

“But, when I enter the field, I give my life. I came from two games well, I think that’s it, I think I should have played and I don’t have to cry about it.”

In the same outburst, he also complained about his game time under Antonio Conte in north London.

Time for another friendly reminder – Richarlison cost Tottenham £60m (The Guardian) and so far has the grand total of two goals in 25 games for the club. Both of those came in one match, which was now six months ago, and he’s yet to score in the Premier League for Spurs (Transfermarkt).

Maybe that’s why you’re not starting all that much, mate. Maybe you might not think those memes last May are so funny now, eh? Life comes at you fast, doesn’t it?

Still, at least he’ll always have his pigeon celebrations.

